Lotto

Home » Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 04 October 2025

Picture of Lotto results

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

4 October 2025

06:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday 04 October 2025.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 04 October 2025

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday 04 October 2025. Picture: iStock

Are you a Lotto winner? Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen website so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

The Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 04 October 2025, is an estimated R21 million

Lotto: R 10 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 1: R 7 million *estimated

Lotto Plus 2: R 4 million *estimated

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 04 October 2025, check your tickets.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Watch the live draw below

You Tube

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results and to check if you are a winner.

RELATED ARTICLES

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

X

For more details about the Lotto and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Lotto Plus Lotto Results

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mandela’s wife blasts Israel for interception of Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]
News Mthethwa family welcome Saps support to French authorities as they probe death
Education Manamela confirms appointment of new Seta authorities
Opinion EFF: The big bad wolf that turned sheep?
News Why did Nathi Mthethwa initially book the Paris hotel for two days?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp