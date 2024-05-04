Lotto

Home » Lotto

Avatar photo

By Lotto results

Journalist

3 minute read

4 May 2024

06:45 pm

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 4 May 2024

Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday 4 May 2024.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 4 May 2024

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Satursday, 4 May 2024. Photo: iStock

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 4 May 2024:

Lotto: R16 million *guaranteed

Lotto Plus 1: R11 million *guaranteed

Lotto Plus 2: R15 million *guaranteed

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 4 May 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Watch the live draw

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Lotto: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 1: 00, 00, 00, 27, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Lotto Plus 2: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Bonus: 00

Twitter

For more details and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more

Read more on these topics

Ithuba Lotto Lotto Plus Lotto Results

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘Respect starts at home’ – Celebs joins outrage over Glenvista High School teacher assault
Local News Video: Truck stopped by officer moments before hijacking
Crime Dodgy connections: Eskom has lost over R203bn to corruption since 2018
Elections Analysis: Zuma ‘looking to make IEC ConCourt appeal collapse’ with recusal request – but will it work?
Elections WATCH: Motlanthe clarifies ‘good for ANC if voted out’ remark

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES