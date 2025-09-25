R69 million PowerBall Plus jackpot won! Here’s where the ticket was bought

While South Africa celebrates the country’s newest multimillionaire, Ithuba reiterated its call for responsible play.

A KwaZulu-Natal resident has struck gold after winning more than R69 million in the latest PowerBall Plus draw.

Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, confirmed that the PowerBall Plus jackpot from Draw 1653, held on Tuesday, 23 September 2023, was won by a single ticket holder from Empangeni.

The winning ticket was a R45 manual selection, purchased at a retail store in the town. The lucky player’s numbers delivered a staggering R69 284 942.70.

“We are delighted to welcome another multimillionaire into the National Lottery family,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“This win reflects our continued commitment to creating more winners more often, while ensuring that high-tier winners receive both trauma counselling and extensive financial advice to help them adjust to their new reality.”

Winner urged to come forward

Ithuba has urged all in-store participants from Empangeni to check their tickets urgently. To claim the prize, the winner must present themselves at the nearest Ithuba office with several documents.

These include the original winning ticket with their name and ID number written on the back, a valid proof of identity, proof of banking details, and proof of residence.

Winners are reminded that National Lottery prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the draw date.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Monday, 22 September 2025

How to verify tickets

Verification of winning numbers can be done through the official National Lottery website, digital platforms, and social media channels, or by visiting any authorised retail outlet across South Africa.

Ithuba also reminded players that they must be 18 years or older to participate in lottery games.

While South Africa celebrates the country’s newest multimillionaire, Ithuba reiterated its call for responsible play.

“Play responsibly,” the operator said, noting that winners of high-value jackpots are given professional support to ensure they make informed financial decisions.

NOW READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 24 September 2025