Is it you? R11.2m Lotto jackpot has been won!

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

4 September 2025

10:25 am

Check your lotto tickets; you could be a latest millionaire.

Lotto winner alert

Picture: iStock

One lucky player secured millions from Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

This lucky player won R11, 278,926.60 from the Lotto Plus 1 draw on 3 September. The player made this possible by successfully matching six correct numbers for the draw.

The National Lottery will release more information regarding the newly made millionaire once the prize has been claimed.

Be sure not to keep your millions waiting; check your Lotto tickets now.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • Lotto: 17, 25, 26, 30, 44, 48. Bonus ball: 38
  • Lotto Plus 1: 20, 31, 36, 46, 49, 50. Bonus ball: 51
  • Lotto Plus 2: 03, 13, 21, 31, 48, 51. Bonus ball: 09

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250,000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day. Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.

