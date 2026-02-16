Lotto: R13 million Valentine’s Day surprise for winner using these numbers

Don't keep your millions waiting, check your tickets and claim!

One lucky player has bagged R13 101 451 from the 14 February 2026 Lotto Plus draw. Ithuba is still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their millions.

If you placed a bet on Saturday, 14 February, check your tickets now.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 06, 10, 18, 32, 37, 46. Bonus ball: 53.

Lotto Plus1: 10, 16,18, 31, 41, 51. Bonus Ball: 34.

Lotto Plus2: 04, 16, 19, 39, 45, 46. Bonus Ball: 32.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout. Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm on any given day. Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.