Lotto: R73 million up for grabs tonight

The lotto jackpot soars to a massive R73 million tonight

The Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Wednesday, 5 November, have a total estimated jackpot of a massive R73 million. The draw is set to take place at 8.57pm.

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R58 million

Lotto Plus1: R7 million

Lotto Plus2: R8 million

Important information to know this festive

Any players who win or have any queries for the National Lottery operator should be aware of the operational hours of Ithuba during the festive season.

They are as follows:

25 December 2025: All national branches and the call centre will be closed. No draws will be taking place on this day.

26 December 2025: All national branches will be closed. The call centre will operate until 11pm.

1 January 2025: All national branches will be closed. The call centre will operate until 11pm.

Partcipant helpline: 0800 484 822

Retailer helpline: 0860 456 886

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Tuesday, 23 December 2025

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax (Vat). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm daily.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.