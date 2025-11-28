Did you buy your Lotto ticket at Shoprite? You could have won R5.9 million

R20 turned one lucky player into a multi-millionaire.

One lucky player has won a massive R5 901 997.80 from the Lotto Plus1 draw.

The winning ticket was bought at Shoprite Checkers in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, with a modest R20 wager. This lucky player used the Quick Pick selection method.

Ithuba urges all players to check their tickets.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

04, 08, 25, 32, 33, 36. Bonus Ball: 22

01, 12, 32, 35, 38, 39. Bonus Ball: 42

14, 23, 25, 32, 40, 57. Bonus Ball: 54

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the jackpot winner! We’re eagerly awaiting their claim and look forward to welcoming them into our secure winner-services process to receive their multi-million-rand prize.

“We also urge winners from the smaller divisions to come forward; there are nine participants who’ve won R7,041.00 each, every win matters, especially with the holiday season upon us,” said Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba. If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Thursday, 27 November 2025

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.