One lucky person bags R43m PowerBall jackpot

The win comes after a KwaZulu-Natal woman won R107m in September.

South Africa has a new millionaire after the R43 million PowerBall jackpot was won by one person on Friday night.

New PowerBall winner

The lucky person, who matched five numbers and the PowerBall number, will get R43,158,293 for their winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 13, 46, 48. The PowerBall was 11.

Four other people chose five correct numbers and will each receive R111,755.60.

There was no winner for the PowerBall Plus jackpot, which is estimated to be R51 million.

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 11/10/24

We have a #PowerBall jackpot winner of R43,158,293!



October 11, 2024

PowerBall Plus jackpot

The PowerBall Plus Jackpot for 15 October 2024 has now rolled over to R55 million.

The PowerBall jackpot for the same draw will now be R5 million.

Other jackpot winners

Though R43 million is a life-changing amount of money, it pales in comparison to the R107 million that was won in the PowerBall draw on 13 September 2024.

Days after the draw, National lottery operator Ithuba urged the lucky person to claim their winnings.

It said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform with a R90 wager. The numbers were manually selected, it added.

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal eventually claimed the winnings and said she would use the money to ensure her children get the best education. She said she couldn’t afford good education before winning the jackpot.

She also pledged to help the elderly and animals.

Lotto Plus 1 jackpot

At the end of September, Ithuba also announced that a person from the Nomathamsanqa township, near Addo, Eastern Cape, had won the R8.5 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

The winning ticket was bought for R50, using the Quick Pick selection. It was purchased from a Usave store operating out of a converted shipping container.

“This win showcases our commitment to making the National Lottery accessible to communities across the country, no matter how remote,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza at the time.

