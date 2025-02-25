Powerball: An estimated total of R41 million could be won in tonight’s draw

With the last draw producing minor winnings, there is still a chance for new millionaires to be crowned tonight.

A total of R41 million in estimated jackpots for tonight’s Powerball draw is up for grabs. A lucky player can walk away with great winnings in the draw just after 9pm Central African Time.

Powerball and Powerball Plus estimated jackpots:

Powerball: R19 million

Powerball Plus: R22 million

The last Powerball draw saw 13 people win R44 655.80, the highest amount won. For Powerball Plus, R54 457.50 was won by just three people.

How to play Powerball

To play Powerball, one must choose five numbers between 1 and 50 and a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

There is also a quick pick selection method where the system randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

Powerball tickets are also available on selected banking apps.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30 pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 am to 11:30 pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on what documents they must take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the money is directly deposited into their bank account if they use a banking app to play.

Those who win more than R250 000 get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is tax-free for all winners who win above R50 000.

All players must be 18 years or older.