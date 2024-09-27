Lotto

27 Sep 2024

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 27 September 2024

A total of an estimated R59 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results.

Picture: iStock

Get the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots for Friday, 27 September 2024:

PowerBall jackpot: R18 million.

PowerBall Plus jackpot: R41 million.

PowerBall results for Friday, 27 September 2024:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the PowerBall or PowerBall Plus results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning PowerBall numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

PowerBall: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Powerball: 00.

PowerBall Plus: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Powerball: 00.

For more details and to verify the PowerBall results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

