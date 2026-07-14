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PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results: Tuesday, 14 July 2026 [WATCH]

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By Lotto results

Journalist

2 minute read

14 July 2026

08:20 pm

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R29 million in jackpots are up for grabs! Here are your PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results for 14 July 2026.

PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results: Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Picture: iStock

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Get the PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated jackpots for Tuesday, 14 July 2026:

PowerBall jackpot: R18 million guaranteed.

PowerBall Xtra jackpot: R11 million estimated.

PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra results for Tuesday, 14 July 2026:

PowerBall: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Powerball: 00.

PowerBall Xtra: 00, 00, 00, 00, 00. Powerball: 00.

The winning PowerBall numbers will appear after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the PowerBall or PowerBall Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

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How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

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Powerball Powerball results PowerBall Xtra

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