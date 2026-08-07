‘Flip-flop Juju, that’s what he does’: MacG responds to Malema attacks

Malema has accused MacG of leading a political party.

Popular podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho says he will not fight back against EFF leader Julius Malema.

This comes after Malema accused MacG and his co-hosts of entering the political space and negatively influencing young people. Several other podcasters were also criticised at this press briefing.

“That thing is called MacG Podcast, it’s a political party that thing, its role is to depoliticise the youth, that is its role. That is why he drinks alcohol during presentation, making alcohol fashionable and telling those who are calling themselves chillas that when you are chilling you must drink and then speak loosely about everything black and African.

“He thinks he is special, he thinks wearing flip flops is something special, he wears flip flops and attacks every black person, attack Mini Dlamini, attack all of these things.

Choosing battles

“If you are a thinker, why would you follow something like that?” he said.

Mukwevho responded to Malema’s remarks on a recent show.

“He has got the right to say whatever he says; you’ve got to choose your battles wisely,” he said.

He described Malema as an elder and continued to say that he respects his contribution to the struggles of young people in the country.

“For me, I respect him; I respect my elders; that is how I was raised,” he said.

Why did Malema attack MacG?

Mukwevho said he believes that Malema attacked him because he and his co-hosts had criticised the EFF’s manifesto on one of their shows.

“That is flip-flop Juju; that is what he does,” he said.

Mukwevho further said politicians are not pleased with the traction that independent podcasts are gaining because, unlike traditional media, they offer uncensored information to young people.

“It’s a transition of influence what is happening… if you give people information then there is no need for a political party, these platforms are a threat to that institution as a whole because here we are, we are having frank conversations, we are exposing what is happening behind the scenes, we are coming up with solutions and that defeats the purpose of what they are trying to do,” he said.

Mukwevho said his relationship with Malema was cordial before last week’s press conference. He said at some point Malema had even complimented his work.