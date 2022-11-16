Lotto

Cheryl Kahla
Audience and Content Strategist
2 minute read
16 Nov 2022
2:22 pm

R74m Powerball jackpot: Christmas comes early for one South African

Cheryl Kahla

Did you play Powerball yesterday? You might want to check your ticket, you could be R74 million richer.

powerball-jackpot
Photo: iStock

One lucky South African was instantly transformed into a multi-millionaire by nabbing the R74 million PowerBall jackpot.

Not you? Don’t worry, you still have a chance of going from rags to riches. Here’s what you need to know.

R74 million to be claimed

Only one player matched all five numbers for the R74 155 812.50 payout, while the second division (5 numbers only) went unclaimed.

The main PowerBall jackpot rolled over to R115 million, while the Plus jackpot starts afresh with an R4 million prize on 18 November 2022.

In addition, 25 players matched four numbers plus the PowerBall for a payout of R16 433.40 each.

It’s been an exciting week for Lotto and Powerball players as a combined total of R251 million was up for grabs.

R147 PowerBall jackpot: You could start November as a millionaire

Since January 2022 Ithuba created 13 multi-millionaires through the division 1 jackpot draws in PowerBall, PowerBall PLUS, and LOTTO.

Next Lotto jackpot

Don’t despair if you missed out on the Powerball jackpot. Today’s (Wednesday, 16 November) Lotto draw is estimated at R69 million.

Pay R5 per board, or increase your chances of winning by adding R2.50 per board for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2.

But don’t delay! Ticket sales close at 8:30pm across all platforms; including online, retail, and banking apps.

ALSO READ: From average Joe to millionaire with R80 million prize

New banking partners

Players can purchase their tickets via Ithuba’s banking partners – namely ABSA, Standard Bank, FNB, and Nedbank.

However, the lottery operator now extended their banking partnership with Capitec and Tymebank, giving you even more chances to play online.

Those who win R50 000 or more will receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from psychologists and Ithuba’s team of financial advisors. Winnings are also tax-free.

The results for the PowerBall draw on 15 November can be viewed here. You can also find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

