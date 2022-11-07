The SIU explains Terry Pheto’s implication in lotto fraud allegations

Kgomotso Phooko

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago has explained how actress Terry Pheto has been implicated in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) property fraud.

The Tsotsi star was amongst nine names released by the SIU, in relation to the acquisition of the properties that were funded with money they had received from Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), under the auspices of grant funding, from the NLC.

Terry Pheto’s involvement

Pheto’s name, being a subject of fraud, baffled and caused a stir on social media. Kganyago, in a interview with Newzroom Afrika, explained how the actress was implicated.

“Her name is there because the property that she is staying in or one that she owns has been bought by money that is from the Lottery commission,” said Kganyago.

The SIU on Friday obtained a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court, to freeze nine luxury properties in Pretoria, Centurion, Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg, a BMW 420i and two Ocean Basket franchises in the East Rand with the combined value of approximately R25 million.

The order prohibits the individuals from selling, disposing of, leasing, transferring, donating, or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the immovable and movable properties.

The people implicated into the property fraud:

Moitheri Pheto (Terry Pheto)

Lesley Ramulifho

Collin Mukondeleli Tshisimba

Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe

AO Residence Trust represented by Mashudu Shandukani

Rasemate Family Trust represented by Rebotile Malomane

Mojakgomo Family Trust represented Thabang Charlotte Mampane

Unbrand properties represented by Sthembiso Jim Skosana,

Just Cuban Trust represented by Botshelo Cornelius Moloto

“In most of these transactions, it was a situation where, an NPO had applied for money from the lottery commission, the money was sent to the NPO but that money was either diverted to the individuals concerned, bought the properties or to the family trusts,” added Kganyago.

Pheto denies involvement

The actress released a statement on Saturday, denying any involvement into the property fraud and cited she was “dismayed” to find out that she was a subject to an SIU probe.

“I deny any involvement in the alleged scheme that has been reported on. I also had no prior knowledge of an application to obtain a preservation order against me and had no sight of this order.”

