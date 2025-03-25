R117 million in PowerBall jackpots up for grabs tonight

Feeling lucky? A new millionaire could be made from tonight's PowerBall draw.

R117 million in total estimated jackpots up for grabs tonight for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw. No millionaires were made from the last PowerBall draw… but that can all change after tonight’s draw!

The draw takes place just after 9pm,

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R73 million

PowerBall Plus: R44 million

The last PowerBall draw which boasted the “highest amount won” sat at R93,865.10 with just two people walking away with the winnings. They managed to do this by matching five correct numbers for the PowerBall Plus draw.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a Quick Pick selection method where numbers are randomly selected on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions apply)

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesdays and Fridays). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents they ought to take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250,000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba for a pay-out.

Daily Lotto

The National Lottery also gives you a chance at winning money every day from the Daily Lotto.

The draw takes place in the evenings just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50,000 – tax-free.