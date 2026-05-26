PowerBall: Jaw-dropping R207 million up for grabs tonight

Tonight's PowerBall draw is set to change lives with the third-highest jackpot this year.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot value of R207 million. This is the third-highest jackpot in 2026.

The draw takes place on Tuesday, 26 May, just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R107 million

PowerBall Plus: R100 million

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “Reaching a combined estimated R207 million across PowerBall and PowerBall Plus is not only significant from a jackpot perspective, but also reflects the continued enthusiasm and confidence South Africans have shown in the National Lottery over the years. We encourage participants to play responsibly and make sure they secure their tickets before [the] draw closure.”

How to play PowerBall

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a Quick Pick option that randomly selects all numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The National Lottery also gives players a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

Players can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. Players can play up to R150 and you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the winnings are deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win more than R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.