Powerball and Lotto: The search is on for two multi-millionaires

Cheryl Kahla

If you played either Powerball or Lotto this week, you might want to head over to your wallet (or wherever you store such items) and check those tickets right now… Two jackpots have been won!

That’s right, the National Operator created two more multi-millionaires, within the space of just one week. Here’s what you need to know.

Are you a millionaire?

Powerball jackpot

One lucky player struck gold on Tuesday when they matched the five winning numbers and the PowerBall for a grand prize of R19,130,785.60.

Meanwhile, the Powerball Plus jackpot went unclaimed and will be yours for the taking again next week. If you play, of course.

ARE YOU AWARE THAT YOUR MACHINES WERE NOT WORK NATIONWIDE TODAY?



IF SO, WHY THE DRAW WENT AHEAD AND WHERE DID THESE PLAYERS PLAYED LOTTO?



RESPOND!!!— MP2010 (@Mp2010Tickcc72) September 13, 2022

Several netizens questioned Ithuba’s integrity, saying they were unable to purchase tickets across various online platforms – including banking apps – for all of Tuesday.

Even though some of the services were down, manual ticketing operations proceeded without a hitch.

Lotto jackpot

Then on Wednesday evening, a lucky player matched all six numbers, bagging the R6,463,946.30 Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (14/09/22)!

We have a jackpot winner of R6,463,946! pic.twitter.com/QhCs1uRohO— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 14, 2022

There were no six-number winners for regular Lotto or Lotto Plus 2; however, one player matched five numbers with a bonus ball for the R131,428.90 payout in the Lotto Plus 1 game.

And let’s not forget the Daily Lotto! One player matched five numbers for a payout of R427,504.40. Thursday’s Daily Lotto results can be viewed here.

From street vendor to multi-millionaire

Earlier this month, a street vendor from Cape Town won a life-changing R86,938,411.64 jackpot after purchasing a manual selection ticket at Shoprite in Durbanville.

He said he usually plays twice a month but went with his gut feeling and only played Lotto. When asked how he would spend the money, he said it was his dream to build a house for his family.

Get the Powerball and Lotto results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.