PowerBall: Over R30 million won this weekend

By Molemo Tladi

19 January 2026

11:22 am

PowerBall has created yet another multi‑millionaire.

Lotto winner alert

Picture: iStock

One lucky player has bagged a huge R33,799,937.90 from the PowerBall Plus draw from Friday night.

PowerBall players are urged to check their tickets now to see if they are not keeping their millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • 08, 22, 36, 39, 47. PowerBall: 20
  • 03, 24, 29, 32, 34. PowerBall: 18

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba. If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Sunday, 18 January 2026

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick-pick selection method, which randomly chooses all the numbers on their behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

