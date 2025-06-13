PowerBall: R42 million to be won tonight

PowerBall has not crowned a millionaire for the past four draws, could that change tonight?

The National Lottery aims to create new millionaires through the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw tonight. Tonight’s total value of estimated jackpot sits at R42 million for the exciting PowerBall draw. The draw plays just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R24 million

PowerBall Plus: R18 million

The last PowerBall draw had the highest amount won sitting at R69 864.60. A total of four players managed to each walk away with this amount after successfully matching five correct numbers for the exciting PowerBall draw.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf, ensuring you don’t miss out on the PowerBall draw.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps including for a PowerBall draw. Terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the daily lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a maximum of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the cashier to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select Quick Pick to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry to the PowerBall draw.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their bank with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for a payout from the PowerBall draw.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.