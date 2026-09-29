PowerBall: Tonight’s combined jackpot hits R101 million, check out the numbers that usually make winners

The biggest PowerBall jackpot is still the R232 million won by a single ticket bought in Tygerdal, Cape Town, in February 2019.

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA draws have a total jackpot of R102 million. The draw takes place on Tuesday 29 September, just after 9pm.

You can now watch the live draw on SABC 2 to see your winning numbers in real time.

PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R80 000 000

PowerBall XTRA: R21 000 000

Are your lucky numbers amongst these common numbers?

Data experts have revealed the common PowerBall numbers, with 13 the most drawn number in 2026. It came out 13 times in this year’s 77 draws.

Number 13 has been drawn 106 times since the PowerBall main numbers went up to 50 in June 2018, more than any other number, according to an analysis of all 861 draws by playcasino.com.

The most drawn PowerBall main numbers since June 2018 are:

1. 13 – drawn 106 times

2. 15 – drawn 103 times

3. 24 – drawn 102 times

4. 38 – drawn 101 times

5. 3, 20 and 49 – drawn 99 times each

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from the Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.