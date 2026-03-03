PowerBall: Tonight’s jackpot soars to a huge R102 million

Ithuba sets out to make new millionaires tonight

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot of R102 million.

The draw takes place on Tuesday, 24 February, just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R68 million

PowerBall Plus: R34 million

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza shared: “This exciting total estimated R102 million PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpot is a reflection of the strength of Ithuba’s game strategy and our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional National Lottery experience for South Africans”.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick option that randomly selects all numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150, and you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win more than R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.