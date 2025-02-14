R21 million up for grabs in tonight’s PowerBall draw

One lucky person won R4 million in Tuesday’s PowerBall draw.

With the estimated jackpots for tonight’s Powerball draw sitting at a whopping R21 million, another millionaire could emerge overnight.

One lucky winner walked away with R4 million from Tuesday’s PowerBall draw.

Estimated PowerBall jackpots for Friday, 14 February 2025:

Powerball: R5 million

Powerball Plus: R16 million

There might be more anticipation building up to tonight’s draw after one person won R4 124 764.70 in Tuesday’s draw by matching five correct numbers plus the PowerBall.

From the same draw, the second highest amount of money won was R302 665.50, which was for matching five correct numbers.

The lowest amount won from Tuesday’s draw was R10 and was won by 97 163 people who managed to match just the PowerBall.

How to play Powerball?

PowerBall is played by choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 and a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

Players can also make use of the quick pick selection, where the system randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

Tickets are also available on selected banking apps.

The PowerBall tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Alternatively, tickets can be purchased on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

Players must be 18 years or older.