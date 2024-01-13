Lotto

R5 million lotto winner could lose jackpot as deadline looms

Just a few hours left for this 2023 lotto winner come claim their prize

lotto winner Brits

Picture: iStock

Time is running out for an unknown lotto winner in Brits, North West, who has not yet claimed their life-changing prize of more than R5 million.

It has been a year since the winning ticket was purchased on 14 January 2023, and with just a few hours left before the ticket expires on 14 January 2024, the National Lottery operator, Ithuba, has issued a last-minute plea to find the elusive winner.

On an X post, Ithuba wrote: “The FINAL countdown has begun! Could you be the lucky multi-millionaire who won OVER R5 MILLION on #LOTTO? The winning ticket was purchased on 14 January 2023 in Brits, North West. Check your tickets NOW to see if you are a winner. Ticket expires: 14 January 2024.”

Winner remains unknown

Ituba said that it has exhausted all means to locate the winner, including media campaigns, social media appeals, and notifications in local outlets. Despite these efforts, the elusive millionaire remains unidentified.

The town of Brits is abuzz with speculation as locals eagerly anticipate the revelation of the winner’s identity. The unclaimed jackpot of R5 million is a significant jackpot, capable of transforming lives and fulfilling dreams. As the deadline looms, the entire community is wondering if the winner is aware of their incredible win.

Lottery officials are urging everyone who purchased a ticket in Brits around the specified date to double-check their numbers. It would be such a waste if the winner misses out on the millions they should be pocketing.

