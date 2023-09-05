Lucky man wins R26 million Lotto jackpot years after bagging PowerBall prize

In 2015, he won R136k in the PowerBall. Now he walks away with R26 million.

A 55-year-old man has proven that lightning can strike twice, as he recently clinched a life-changing R26 million Lotto jackpot. What makes this even more remarkable is that he previously won a PowerBall jackpot.

This lucky individual, whose name is being kept confidential, is no stranger to the thrill of winning large amounts of money.

In 2015 he pocketed R136 000 from a Powerball jackpot, courtesy of National Lottery operator Ithuba.

However, his most recent windfall dwarfed that previous win. He walked away with a staggering R26,301,914.25 from the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot drawn on August 30.

The winning ticket, which secured this life-changing sum, was purchased using the Standard Bank platform.

A modest father of three, the fortunate winner told IOL of his profound gratitude to Ithuba, not just for the incredible financial windfall but also for the invaluable financial and trauma counselling services extended to him.

Financial and trauma counselling

He shared his thoughts, saying, “I cannot thank Ithuba enough for the invaluable insights provided through their financial and trauma counselling services. This support has given me the knowledge and confidence to invest and spend my winnings wisely.”

In addition to his expressions of gratitude, the winner let slip his secret to lottery success, revealing, he changes his numbers and play three times a week. It appears that his strategy, honed over the years, has paid off in an astonishing way.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza extended her congratulations to the winner, stating that witnessing how Ituba’s financial and trauma counselling services have impacted this fortunate winner’s life is heartwarming.

“We congratulate him on his well-deserved victory and wish him continued success,” she said.