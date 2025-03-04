R57 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball draw

With the previous PowerBall draw producing no millionaires, tonight’s jackpot has increased.

A sum of R57 million in estimated jackpots for tonight’s PowerBall draw stands to be won. One lucky player can walk away with great winnings from the draw, which is just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R30 million; and

PowerBall Plus: R27 million.

With the previous PowerBall draw producing no millionaires, there is still a chance for new millionaires to be crowned from tonight’s draw.

In the last Powerball draw, the highest amount won was R225 193.80. It was won by only two people.

ALSO READ: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results: Friday, 28 February 2025

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, one must choose five numbers between 1 and 50 and a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

There is also a quick pick selection method where the system randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are also available on selected banking apps.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the money is directly deposited into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

The winners of over R250 000 are referred to lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

All players must be 18 years or older.