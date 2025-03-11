R76 million to be won in tonight’s Powerball draw

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

A whooping R76 million is up for grabs in tonight’s draw. The national lottery is making it rain cash this Month and one lucky player can walk away with millions from tonight’s draw.

The draw plays just after 9pm Central African Time(CAT).

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R43 million

PowerBall Plus: R33 million

The last Powerball draw’s highest prize was R64,708.00, which was won by seven people.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, five numbers between 1 and 50 must be chosen, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are also available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions apply)

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30 p.m. on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). They can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to the lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

All players must be 18 years or older.