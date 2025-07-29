Retired Cape Town mom to buy daughter a car after claiming Lotto millions

“I want to enjoy my retirement fully now. No stress, just peace. That’s my dream.”

The winner of the Lotto draw from Saturday, 26 July 2025, has claimed her R30 211 138.30 jackpot.

She purchased her winning ticket at a retail store in Cape Town with R80 and manually selected her lucky numbers.

‘Retirement blessing’

The winner, who just went into retirement, described her win as a “retirement blessing”

“I still can’t believe it. I keep looking at the numbers and thinking, ‘is this really happening to me?’” she said.

She expressed how she has been supporting her two daughters financially. She said that her biggest worry has been her youngest daughter’s daily commute to work.

“She uses e-hailing every day because she doesn’t have a car, and I worry about her safety constantly. Now, the first thing I’m doing is buying her a car. That will give me so much peace of mind,” she said.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba, congratulated the winner.

“We are thrilled that the winner wasted no time in claiming her winnings! To learn that she will finally be able to gift her daughter with a car that will help ensure a safer commute to work is heart-warming and will surely ease her anxiety,” said Mabuza.

Beyond providing for her family, the Lotto winner plans to invest the bulk of her winnings and embrace a well-earned rest. “I want to enjoy my retirement fully now. No stress, just peace. That’s my dream.”

What happens after winning?

All Lotto winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.