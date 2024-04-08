SA welcomes five new multi-millionaires from Friday’s PowerBall draw

Three lucky players have walked away with R44.7 million each.

In perhaps the most widely shared winnings in a single draw, five lucky players joined the multi-millionaire club following the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws on Friday.

According to Ithuba, three lucky players walked away with R44.7 million each from Friday’s PowerBall draw after matching five numbers and the powerball.

Two other players were lucky enough to match five numbers and a powerball on the PowerBall Plus draw.

The estimated jackpot was R131 million for the night.

“That’s very good… the money must be shared like this to fight poverty not that one person take away the whole amount of money,” said Mpho Steward Rakobo on social media.

The five join one player who won the R40 million Lotto jackpot for Saturday, 9 March, after purchasing the ticket using the Standard Bank’s banking app.

Another lucky winner of the R121 million claimed his jackpot for the PowerBall Draw on 26 January 2024, after placing a R45 online bet.

According to Ithuba, the winner’s partner had a premonition in December last year, of the couple buying a new car and house.

The winner told the operator he would use his winnings to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family.

The winning numbers, were inspired by significant dates of loved ones.

How to play the PowerBall

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.