Banking app player bags R40 million Lotto jackpot

This is the second player to win a major draw this year.

Ithuba has announced that South Africa has a new millionaire after a player won the R40 million Lotto jackpot for Saturday, 9 March.

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased using the Standard Bank banking app. The winner is yet to claim their winnings.

CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky #LOTTO jackpot winner who WON R40 MILLION from the 09/03/24 draw. You could also #MakeItRainLotsOfCashThisMarch by playing #LOTTO, #LOTTOPLUS1 & #LOTTOLUS2 for R22 MILLION in total estimated jackpots this Wednesday!!! pic.twitter.com/rIv5TcGOnx — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 11, 2024

Lotto winner

In January, the lucky winner of the R121 million claimed his jackpot for the PowerBall Draw on 26 January 2024, after placing a R45 online bet.

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 9 March 2024

According to Ithuba, the winner’s partner had a premonition in December last year, of the couple buying a new car and house.

The winner told the operator he would use his winnings to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family.

The winning numbers, which were inspired by significant dates of loved ones, have now made them R121.629,573 richer, placing them among South Africa’s multi-millionaires.

“This win embodies the dreams of the National Lottery, bringing joy, hope and life-altering opportunities to our players. Congratulations to our newest multi-millionaire on their journey to newfound wealth,” said Charmaine Mabuza, Ithuba CEO.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto results: Monday, 11 March 2024

The Lotto operator is also celebrating five years of Daily Lotto, with a R1-million guaranteed jackpot on Tuesday.

DAILY LOTTO is celebrating 5 years this March with BIG jackpot surprises! Play DAILY LOTTO for the R1 Million GUARANTEED jackpot! PLAY NOW on https://t.co/f05wi7nYSr or the Mobile App. pic.twitter.com/AjsKRTpyUI March 11, 2024 This is in addition to the estimated R86 million PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw tonight.

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board.

All winners above R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, with all winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to play.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.