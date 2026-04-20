Was it you? Over R30 million won this weekend

Check your tickets so you don't keep your millions waiting!

Two lucky players have bagged millions from this weekend’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

A massive R22 308 590 was won from the Lotto Plus 2 draw, while R9 945 027 was won from the Lotto Plus 1 draw. Both wins were secured by matching six correct numbers in the draw.

Ithuba is yet to release further details regarding these huge wins.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 23, 25, 31, 48, 52, 53. Bonus ball: 08

Lotto Plus1: 01, 04, 08, 40, 41, 57. Bonus Ball: 19.

Lotto Plus2: 21, 38, 43, 56, 57, 58. Bonus Ball: 53.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Ithuba urges winners in the lower division to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

What happens after winning?

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.