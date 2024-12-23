Rammupudu Clinic introduces around-the-clock care

The 24-hour healthcare services at the Rammupudu Clinic in Tafelkop aim to benefit residents of Tafelkop and neighbouring villages within Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality.

Far-flung rural communities in Sekhukhune are subjected to travelling long distances at a cost to access healthcare services.

MEC Mashego provided reassurance that patients will now have continuous access to medical care.

She appealed to traditional leaders, communities and other stakeholders to work together to safeguard the facility and indicated that the initiative is in line with the empowerment of clinics to serve patients effectively.

Mashego encouraged community members to approach the clinic’s leadership when they have complaints to find an amicable solution, “If you are not happy about something, don’t be afraid or lazy to communicate with them. They are loving people and will help you. We have been given a mandate to offer quality healthcare services to the people of Limpopo and to ensure those services are accessible. That means you must access those services whenever you need them. Whether it is in the morning, during the day or in the evening, when you come to the clinic, you must be able to get help,” stated Mashego.

Kgoshi Rammupudu Boleu II graced the event, as well as several municipal councillors.

Jeffery Walker, a resident, applauded the development, saying patients have lost their lives at the gates of the clinic when it used to operate from 07:00 to 19:00, “I think this is a great move by the department because emergencies will be dealt with at any given time now. We really appreciate the extended hours,” he said.

