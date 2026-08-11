Middelburg hosts historic WBF world title boxing fight

Bonginkosi Nhlapo will put his WBF light heavyweight title on the line against Ayanda Mthembu when Middelburg hosts its first-ever world title boxing fight.

The Bokke & Boxing Fight Night tournament takes place at Event City on August 29, featuring a South African title clash alongside the main event. Phaphama Rhonorhono defends his South African welterweight crown against Jabulani Makhense.

Action-packed card

The former South African welterweight champion, Harold Volbrecht, began his military service at 4 SAI in 1976.

Pieter de Klerk, who has been involved in boxing and martial arts in Middelburg for years, climbs through the ropes in a six-round super middleweight fight against Khayalethu Gabuza.

For boxing fans who enjoy heavy hitting in the ring, South Africa’s Nyiko Nkuna faces Peto Kapeto of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in a four-round heavyweight bout. In the cruiserweight division, South Africa’s Jonathan Sam takes on Danny Ngokwey of the DRC.

Rugby on the big screen

Zimbabwean Pritchard Dube boxes over six rounds in the featherweight division against South Africa’s Zwelakhe Nhlapo.

In another anticipated bout, popular light heavyweight Donjuan van Heerden meets Alex Kabangu of the DRC over six rounds.

The Springboks’ test match against the All Blacks at DHL Stadium at 17:10 on the same day will be screened live at the venue.