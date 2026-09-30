Racing for a cause at Red Star Raceway

On Saturday night, the roar of car engines at Red Star Raceway will give way to the singing of spokes.

Not in a race car at dizzying speeds, of course, but on a bicycle.

12-hour track endurance challenge

The first track event takes place this Saturday, October 3, at Red Star Raceway, located off the N12 near Delmas.

So far, nine cyclists from Middelburg have registered for the event.

Cyclists will set off in a mass start at 18:00 and can keep pedalling until 06:00 the next morning.

Naturally, riders can make pit stops during the night, not for fuel or engine adjustments, but for some refreshments.

It is a 12-hour event where riders complete as many laps as possible on the 3.9km tarmac circuit, participating as individuals or in teams of two or four.

Racing for a cause

The ‘Trap de Star’ is being held to benefit the Teddy Bear Foundation and support abused children.

Costs are: Solo: R600 per person. Team of two: R1 100 per team. Team of four: R2 000 per team.

On November 22, cyclists will have the opportunity to start and finish on the track during the 97km Ride Joburg cycling race. Photo: Ride Joburg

Kyalami finish for Ride Joburg

Kyalami was renowned as an international racetrack where the likes of Jody Scheckter, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and even Hennie Steenkamp from Middelburg competed.

Grand Prix events and nine-hour endurance races were held there.

Now, on November 22, cyclists will have the opportunity to start and finish on the track during the 97km Ride Joburg cycling race.

In recent years, the race has started at the FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The 2026 RideJoburg race jersey tells the story of Joburg, the race and the new finish line at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

The organisers say: “Inspired by the chequered flag synonymous with motorsport, the jersey’s bold pattern celebrates the thrill of crossing the finish line at one of South Africa’s most legendary racing venues. The design combines the red and black of Ride Joburg with striking purple accents inspired by Johannesburg’s iconic jacaranda trees, a familiar sight across the city as summer arrives.”