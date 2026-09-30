Sport

Shaya Motheo, shaya!

The Doornkop fighter defeated multi-time national silver medallist Shane du Plooy in a contest named bout of the night.

5 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute
A group of men proudly displaying their boxing trophies while posing for a photo together.
Doornkop coach Nsubunga Hassan, Motheo Kgoethiane, Delmain Pieterse, Steven Pieterse and Leo Gloss. PHOTO: Supplied

Doornkop boxer Motheo Kgoethiane pulled off a shock victory at Emperors Palace during the Shaya Thursday tournament.

Kgoethiane defeated Shane du Plooy on points, overcoming a multiple-time South African silver medallist.

Coach celebrates best bout of the night

Doornkop coach Steven Pieterse, who was honoured during a professional tournament held at Event City a few months ago, praised the victory.

The bout was named the best of the night.
The term ‘shaya’ translates to ‘to hit’, ‘strike’ or ‘beat’ in Zulu and Swati.

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5 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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