Shaya Motheo, shaya!

Doornkop boxer Motheo Kgoethiane pulled off a shock victory at Emperors Palace during the Shaya Thursday tournament.

Kgoethiane defeated Shane du Plooy on points, overcoming a multiple-time South African silver medallist.

Coach celebrates best bout of the night

Doornkop coach Steven Pieterse, who was honoured during a professional tournament held at Event City a few months ago, praised the victory.

The bout was named the best of the night.

The term ‘shaya’ translates to ‘to hit’, ‘strike’ or ‘beat’ in Zulu and Swati.