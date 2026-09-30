Sport
Shaya Motheo, shaya!
The Doornkop fighter defeated multi-time national silver medallist Shane du Plooy in a contest named bout of the night.
Doornkop boxer Motheo Kgoethiane pulled off a shock victory at Emperors Palace during the Shaya Thursday tournament.
Kgoethiane defeated Shane du Plooy on points, overcoming a multiple-time South African silver medallist.
Coach celebrates best bout of the night
Doornkop coach Steven Pieterse, who was honoured during a professional tournament held at Event City a few months ago, praised the victory.
The bout was named the best of the night.
The term ‘shaya’ translates to ‘to hit’, ‘strike’ or ‘beat’ in Zulu and Swati.
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