It is interesting to note the considerable differences between F1 teams when it concerns the future of the sport. The recent meeting of existing and possible future engine suppliers and the teams displayed some significant objectives, based on the involvement of automotive manufacturers involved in F1. Purists are looking to bring back the soundtrack of those glorious days of V10s and V12s but embracing modern technology regarding emissions. Others envisage a future where electric power will play a much greater role in F1. I am not so sure on the latter, as another aim is to reduce costs. Experience with...

This weekend the powers that be are set to introduce the first of three trials to assess the “New, Improved Formula One Weekend”. Designed to spice up the three days existing fans spend at the circuit and to attract many more converts to the apex of motorsport, this weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone should prove to be an interesting one.

Gone is the normal menu of Practice 1 and 2 on Friday with Practice 3 and Qualifying on Saturday. Now Friday offers Practice 1 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, then a two-hour gap until the start of qualifying at 7pm, this ends at 8pm. But let us not forget this is not qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix but rather for Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying.

Are you still with me? Good – then we will move on to Saturday’s Practice 2, which runs from 1pm to 2pm, followed three-and-a-half-hours later by the Sprint Qualifying from 5.30pm to 6pm, just 17 laps or 30 minutes duration. The result of said Sprint Qualifying determines the grid for Sunday’s race, which will start at 4pm.

Got that? Good, and I am not even going to attempt to describe the tyre allocation for the new F1 weekend format. That would drive us all into a cerebral overload!

At this point I must add I am a little confused about the desirability of this new format and the comments made so far by those controlling the sport.

Earlier this year it was reported Jean Todt, President of the FIA, had said: “I am pleased to see that Formula 1 is seeking new ways to engage with its fans and enlarge the spectacle of a race weekend through the concept of Sprint Qualifying.”

But then in late June at the Paul Ricard Circuit in an interview with motorsport.com he was reported as saying: “If you ask me if I’m a big fan of Sprint Qualifying, the answer is no.

“I don’t think F1 needs it. But on the other hand, if people want to try something, it’s not going to hurt the race on Sunday. It will be a different way of having a starting grid on Sunday, and it costs nothing to try.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s said: “It’ll just be a train probably. Hopefully there will be some overtaking but most likely it won’t be too exciting. We’ll just have to wait and see. There’s no point judging it before we even get into it.”

CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali has ideas of greater significance if the three-race Sprint Qualifying trials are a success. He has been reported as suggesting. “It’s a formula that offers more content for television and the ability for organisers to spread the interest over several days. If successful, it can become the way to run the most historic and iconic Grands Prix permanently.”

I have to wonder if all this effort to enhance the fans and spectator’s experience is not rapidly becoming an incredibly overwhelmingly and confusing format that could drive away those who simply want to watch and experience great racing…

