Slow and serious? Keeping up with Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton… [Watch]

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating rumours get racy with viral 'Titanic Challenge' following their Super Bowl sizzle.

Celebrity headlines are buzzing again as rumoured couple Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian find themselves at the centre of fresh dating speculations – this time tied to a viral social media moment that has fans convinced the Formula 1 icon was cheering her on in the background.

Kardashian – the undisputed high priestess of social media – shared a video of herself trying the viral “Titanic Challenge” with sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

In the background, many viewers insist they heard an encouraging male voice resembling that of the British F1 racing driver, further fueling the ongoing buzz about their recent “outings” together.

Titanic Challenge tease: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton goes ‘Instagram official’?

Cheering from the sidelines…

In the clip, Kim and her sisters hilariously attempt the social media challenge – where one person tries to rise up on another’s legs in a pose inspired by the epic Titanic movie – often failing amid laughter.

Followers of the uber-celebrity were quick to point out a male voice – which many believe belongs to Lewis Hamilton – in the background, urging them to “push away”.

Several fans even commented they recognised what sounded like his laugh.

Hearts on social – Subtle hint?

The simple caption Kim Kardashian chose – “I love us“ – only added to speculation that the video was a subtle hint at their relationship to the world.

All eyes on Kim K and Lewis Hamilton: Super Bowl fuels speculation

The light-hearted clip came shortly after the pair were seen together at the 2026 Super Bowl LX at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion and the SKIMS founder were seen sitting side-by-side in a VIP suite, smiling and chatting throughout the game – a public look that social media users were quick to label a “soft launch” of a relationship, according to E! Online.

Lewis and Kim Kardashian at the Superbowl #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/SokO1Haeec — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) February 9, 2026

‘It’s my private life’ – Sir Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain

Hamilton and Kardashian, 45, are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but it certainly appears that the pair are spending a lot of time together ahead of the 2026 Formula One season opener in Melbourne, Australia, on 6-8 March.

As a matter of fact, during the first day of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, the Ferrari driver told off a reporter when quizzed on his rumoured relationship.

Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari participates in the F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit for the 2026 season in Sakhir, Bahrain. Picture: Marcel van Dorst/ NurPhoto via AFP

Asked whether he enjoyed his “company more than the game at the Super Bowl?”, the 41-year-old Hamilton answered:

“It’s my private life. I’m not talking about that.”

Long-time friendship takes romantic turn?

The duo first met more than a decade ago in elite circles, crossing paths at fashion and charity events long before rumours ever surfaced.

According to The Express Tribune, they’ve maintained a friendly rapport for years – but their connection seemed to take on a new energy in early 2026.

But before fans start imagining wedding bells, insiders told People.com things are “still evolving” – and the duo is being careful not to rush the narrative.

Their recent “outings”, including “three dates in three days” as per The Sun, however, paints a very different picture.

Estelle Manor

The Sun was first to lift the lid on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s romantic weekend getaway in the country with the F1 ace, which included an intimate dinner and a couple’s massage.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton won six of his seven titles during a 12-year spell with Mercedes before switching to Ferrari in 2025. Picture: AFP

The couple, who are said to be “inseparable”, spent Sunday, 1 February, in central London, following their stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds the previous day.

Their Estelle Manor getaway featured private dinners and lazy countryside activities – moments that tabloids have framed as “intimate”.

Paris

The raven-haired US reality sensation then chartered her £100-million jet to take her and the seven-time F1 world champion to Paris to stay at her favourite five-star hotel in the city, Hotel Costes.

Businesswoman and reality star Kim Kardashian. Picture: AFP

On 2 February, the SKIMS founder shared clips and photos of her whirlwind Paris trip on her Instagram Stories.

Kardashian posted a couple of videos of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, filmed from her hotel balcony.

The All’s Fair star also shared a photo of herself watching the new season of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton while eating cheesecake in bed at the luxury hotel.

“Bridgerton Season 4 and Hotel Costes cheesecake 🤤,” Kardashian captioned her post.

Kim K in Paris: Cheesecake and ‘Bridgerton’ before exploring the City of Love? Picture: Instagram/ kimkardashian

Relationship track records

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Full Picture Agency via AFP

Since the billionaire businesswoman filed for divorce from ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and four children together, Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. (they split in April 2024 after less than a year of dating).

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Picture: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s most enduring and public-facing romance lasted from 2007 to 2015 with singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton and US singer Nicole Scherzinger at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in 2014. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/ AFP

The racing driver has also been linked to stars like Rihanna, Rita Ora and Sofia Richie over the years, and most recently sparked romance rumours with Shakira in 2023.

At the time, sources told PEOPLE that the two were keeping things “fun and flirty”.

What’s next for this celebrity buzz pair?

While neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has publicly confirmed their romantic status, insiders say plans are in the works for them to see each other again “soon”, suggesting that this could very well turn into a headline-worthy romance.

Fans remain divided – some thrilled by the idea of two global icons linking up, others sceptical that high-profile lives and busy schedules will allow something lasting to develop.

For now, the world watches as this slow-burning celebrity story unfolds – rapidly…