Freshened-up Suzuki Baleno officially priced

Charl Bosch

Following alliance partner Toyota’s pricing reveal of the heavily updated Starlet this week, Suzuki has now divulged stickers for the model that provides the base, the Baleno.

Set to make its official market debut next month, in exactly the same week as the Starlet, the Baleno rides on Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform and compared to its predecessor, boasts more grunt and significantly upgraded levels of tech.

More extensively differentiated from the Starlet, the Suzuki Baleno retains the two-tier trim level grade strategy as before, with the GL serving as the entry-level model and the GLX the flagship.

In total, the line-up comprises four models versus the Starlet’s five, with items on the GL, the equivalent of the Starlet Xs, comprising a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, three USB ports plus the following:

folding electric mirrors;

Electronic Stability Control;

automatic climate control with rear vents;

all around electric windows;

leather wrapped steering wheel;

LED fog lamps;

dual front airbags;

ABS and EBD;

rear parking sensors plus a reverse camera

Equal to the Starlet Xr, the GLX boasts 16-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto on/off LED headlights as well as two items the Toyota doesn’t have, a Heads-Up Display and surround-view camera system. Also standard is:

push-button start;

six airbags;

keyless entry;

instrument cluster display;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror

As mentioned, the Baleno now has more poke in the shape of the 1.5-litre K15B petrol used not only in the Starlet, but also the Vitara Brezza/Urban Cruiser, Ertiga/Rumion, Ciaz/Belta and the Jimny.

Outputting 77kW/138Nm, an uptake of nine kilowatts and eight Newton Metres over the old 1.4-litre K14B engine, the mill is paired as standard to a five-speed manual gearbox with a four-speed automatic optional. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.4 L/100 km for the former and 5.7 L/100 km for latter.

In total, five colours are offered versus the Starlet’s seven; Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Luxe Beige Pearl Metallic, Grandeur Grey Metallic, Opulent Red Pearl Metallic and Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic.

Price

Standard across the range is a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.