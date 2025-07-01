Motoring

New vehicle sales finish first half of 2025 on a noteworthy high

By Charl Bosch

Aside from posting gains throughout the year, the local market has not experienced an downturn in sales for nine consecutive months.

South Africa new vehicle sales May 2025

New vehicle extended its record gains in June, with BMW being one of the biggest surprises. Image: Charl Bosch

The upwards momentum in South Africa’s new vehicles sales showed no let in June, with the sixth consecutive increase in as many months, and ninth overall since October last year.

3 000 sales exceeded

Repeating the results of May, the Toyota Hilux ended the month as the country’s best-selling vehicle once again ahead of its arch rival, the Ford Ranger, but with sales of more than 3 000 units for the first time this year.

Taking second place with an offset 2 318 versus the Hilux’s 3 035, the Ranger beat-out the Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Polo Vivo, whose respective totals of 2 132 and 1 962 placed them third and fourth.

Moving up two places from May, the Isuzu D-Max completed a locally manufactured top five with total sales of 1 678, followed by the sixth placed Chery Tiggo 4 Pro as the highest place imported vehicle with a total of 1 538.

Completing an even split between in producing regions, the Hyundai Grand i10 dropped a notch to seventh on 1 484, while the Suzuki Swift recorded the biggest drop of five places from May to settle at eighth with an offset of 1 466.

Rounding the top 10 off in a direct swap from last month, the GWH Haval Jolion placed ninth on 1 116 and the Suzuki Fronx 10th on 1 112 as the only other vehicle to amass four digit figures.  

Month in detail

Winning back significant ground in May in coming the closest to the 50 000 mark since March’s 49 493, the figures by National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) for June showed an overall increase of 18.7% from last year’s 40 621 to 47 294.

After a mostly positive run in May, individual segments for June continued on the same trajectory, with passenger vehicle sales posting a 21.7% gain from 26 763 to 32 570, and light commercial vehicles an uptake of 14.9% to 12 159 from last year’s 10 599.

While medium-duty commercial vehicle remained on the same track as the latter segments with an increase of 24.7% from 523 to 652 units, heavy-duty trucks and buses dipped 3.1% from 2 005 to 1 943.

Having lost ground in May, vehicle exports returned to positive territory in June with an uptake of 7.9% from 33 696 to 36 343.

In total, dealer sales made-up 85.9% or 40 621 of the 47 294 vehicles sold, with the rest being split up as follows:

  • Rental agencies: 8.2%
  • Corporate Fleets: 3.2%
  • Government: 2.7%

Naamsa reaction

“For the first half of the year new vehicle sales were now 13.6% ahead of the corresponding period 2024, supported by and large by an influx of affordable imported models,” Naamsa said.

“The upbeat performance in domestic new vehicle sales builds on gains since the fourth quarter of 2024.

“This success was underpinned by a combination of favourable economic fundamentals, including decreasing interest rates following the South African Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point cut May, a still-benign inflation backdrop and improved credit access across the market.

In the same report, Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa remarked, “the first half of 2025 has shown just how resilient and responsive our domestic market truly is. Strong consumer demand, supported by positive economic fundamentals, has helped the automotive sector deliver impressive growth amid global turbulence”.

The association, however, warned that the second half of the year will present a more complex picture, saying, “while domestic sales are likely to remain robust in the near term due to lagged effects of interest rate cuts and resilient consumer sentiment, consumers continue to drive demand for affordable, and high-specification models”.

Changed top 10 best-selling marques

Out of the top 10 best-selling brands, only the top three remained steady, with Toyota placing first on 11 690, Suzuki second on 5 221 and Volkswagen third on 4 973.

In a reverse from May, Ford swapped places with Hyundai with sales of 3 058 versus 2 905, while GWM remained sixth on 2 288 ahead of its arch rival, Chery, with 2 101.

Keeping its eighth place, Isuzu’s 2 087 saw it place ahead of Mahinda’s 1 483, with the biggest surprise being BMW’s return to the top 10 with sales of 1 349 at the expense of Renault, Kia and Nissan.

June Top 50 Best-Sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 3 035
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 318
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross – 2 132
  4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 962
  5. Isuzu D-Max – 1 678
  6. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro- 1 538
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 484
  8. Suzuki Swift- 1 466
  9. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 116
  10. Suzuki Fronx – 1 112
  11. Toyota Fortuner – 878
  12. Mahindra Pik Up – 860
  13. Toyota Starlet – 852
  14. Suzuki Ertiga – 840
  15. Toyota Vitz – 794
  16. Nissan Magnite – 774
  17. Volkswagen Polo – 756
  18. Kia Sonet – 742
  19. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 720
  20. Omoda C5 – 693
  21. Toyota Starlet Cross – 657
  22. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series – 615
  23. Renault Kwid – 597
  24. Toyota HiAce – 596
  25. Volkswagen T-Cross – 588
  26. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 477
  27. GWM Haval H6 – 456
  28. Renault Kiger – 439
  29. Hyundai Exter – 438
  30. Nissan Navara – 403
  31. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 401
  32. Suzuki S-Presso – 379
  33. Toyota Rumion – 375
  34. Jetour Dashing – 373
  35. GWM P-Series – 367
  36. Suzuki Baleno – 360
  37. Volkswagen Amarok – 354
  38. Citroën C3 – 348
  39. BMW X3 – 339
  40. Jetour X70 Plus – 310
  41. Ford Everest – 306
  42. Ford Territory – 286
  43. Hyundai i20 – 278
  44. Volkswagen Tiguan – 273
  45. Suzuki Jimny – 250
  46. BMW 3 Series – 236
  47. Jaecoo J7 – 230
  48. Foton Tunland G7 – 224
  49. Beijing X55 Plus – 215
  50. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 214

