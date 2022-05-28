WATCH: What R5.6-million Mercedes-Maybach looks like up-close

Jaco Van Der Merwe

A very privileged local car buyer will next month get the opportunity to join an extremely exclusive vehicle owners club.

In celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz’s uber-premium division, in 2021, a very special car was created.

The German collaboration built just 100 units of the Edition 100, which is based on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680, the biggest and most premium sedan in the joint stable.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) was fortunate enough to secure one of these 100 units, which was allocated in accordance to worldwide market share. It is set to go on auction on 29 June.

“The auction will be by invitation only, with a reserve price set in the region of R5.6 million,” Mark Raine, Co-CEO and Executive Director of MBSA, told The Citizen.

“Whatever we manage to get in over and above that amount will go straight to charity.”

ALSO READ: Bentley ups luxury ante with extended wheelbase Bentayga EWB

This standard Mercedes-Maybach S680 is sold for R4 454 000. Apart from the exclusivity and bespoke badging, the Edition 100 features 20-inch chrome monobloc alloy rims and a host of optional extras that are not included on the standard edition.

Like the S680, the Edition 100 is powered by a beast of a 6.0-litre V12 bi-turbo petrol engine. It produces an extraordinary 450 kW of power and 900 Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels via nine-speed automatic transmission.

It comes with rear wheel steering that enables the car’s turning circle to be reduced by two metres, plus air suspension to make the ride as plush as possible.

On the inside, the Mercedes-Maybach limited edition features five display screens, of which one is a removable tablet in the centre console of the rear seats.

Noise cancelling technology and an incredible 42-speaker 4D Burmeister sound system are just some of the many interior highlights.

For more information on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, click here.