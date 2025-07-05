Vito Select proves its worth as Mercedes-Benz family adventurer

Tourer a more affordable alternative to V300d that will not break the bank at the pumps.

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Vito Select as a practical and more affordable alternative to the V300d, the only derivative offered in the V-Class line-up nowadays.

According to Mercedes, the Vito Select caters mainly for family-orientated buyers and prestigious adventurers. The make-up of the media launch drive was therefore rather fitting. A leisurely drive through the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on roads ranging from smooth tar to gravel tracks with some scenic stops and ziplining at Karkloof.

The strategy to showcase the Vito Select’s capabilities worked a charm. If was just a pity not more people could join the fun, as we were only two per van as per customary during any launch drive.

Vito Select put to the test

But we could soon right that wrong as The Citizen Motoring was planning a much longer road trip to Durban. The Vito Select was the vehicle of choice for a group of editorial staff members for their annual trek to the Comrades Marathon. We opted for the van in Tourer guise, which offers seating for eight over three rows of seats instead of the Mixto which seats five while offering a massive four-square-meter cargo hold behind the second row.

We were only four, but there was method to our madness in opting for a van. On the way down, we folded the third row forward to accommodate a bar fridge standing upright alongside a large camper fridge and lots of luggage. As the two runners in the party was still fresh, they had no problem sitting upright.

In coming back though, the bar fridge was gone and the third row moved back into position. The broken runners each had a full row to lie on, with their loyal seconders very comfy up front. Winner winner chicken dinner. Or to be specific, KFC Zinger burgers for lunch at Van Reenen’s Pass.

The outside seats in the second row feature foldable armrests. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Good looking van

The Mercedes-Benz Vito Select’s styling is a lot humbler than that of the smart-suited V300d, but still drew plenty of compliments. Our tester’s new Alpine Grey paintwork worked very well along with the black accents on the front grille, lower bumper line, door handles, side mirrors and roof rails. The 20-spoke 17-inch alloy rims, which comes at no additional cost, further adds to the van’s exterior appeal.

These brushed aluminium wheels are not only pretty, but practical too. Wrapped in 225/55/R17 rubberware, the tyres are chunky enough to handle gravel roads with ease along with the generous ground clearance. Something Comrades seconders often need when making their way around busy spectator spots along the route.

Inside, the Vito Select Tourer might not be as overly plush at the new V300d, but rock solid nonetheless. The use of black leather along with brushed chrome and piano black accent work very well together, although we would have liked to see a few of hard plastics swapped out for soft-touch materials.

Plenty of tech inside

Similar to the previous V300d, the Vito Select’s instrument cluster consists of two analog dials with a colour 5.5-inch TFT-display between them. A further highlight is the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen featuring the MBUX system, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Vito Select comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment system. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

While there is no sunroof and centre console coolbox, creature comforts are still plentiful in the form of electric heated front seats, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, electric sliding side doors and tailgate.

Occupants in the rear benefit from plenty of drinks holders and USB ports and 12V socket. While there might no be the option of fitting captain’s chairs, the second seats can still recline and feature one armrest for the outer two seats.

The Vito Select Tourer comes with plenty of advanced driver assistance features including active lane keeping assist, attention assist, blind spot assist, cruise control and 3D camera system. The Parking Package enables to park the van by itself not that four male egos would ever allow to be shown up by AI tech.

Vito Select returns excellent fuel economy

One of the stars of the show was the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 140kW of power and 440Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via supersmooth 9G-tronic transmission. Not only does this superb mill handle the typical KZN undulations much better than the two Comrades runners inside did on race day, but it also proved to be very frugal.

There is 1.7 cubic metres of space available behind the third row. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The van only sipped 7.8 litres of diesel per 100km over the whole 1 329km, which is excellent. While a double cab bakkie could have achieved the same number while carrying the four occupants and the cargo, it would have been in much less comfort.

All in all, the Vito Select Tourer excelled in what it set out to do. We might not have been a blood-related family, but we were a Comrades family nonetheless. And we had an epic adventure.

Ticking all the boxes

At R1 360 000 the Mercedes-Benz Vito Select Tourer is pricier than vans like its rivals in the form of the Hyundai Staria, Ford Tourneo and VW Kombi. But it offers quality, peace of mind and the kind of package deserving of a premium badge.