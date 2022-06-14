More of Volkswagen Amarok revealed as unveiling gets closer

Charl Bosch

On track to become an official reality on the seventh of next month, Volkswagen has released another batch of teaser images detailing the all-new Amarok.

Extensively previewed outside, first by a sketch drawing in 2020, an updated depiction last year, and then another in February, followed by the pre-production prototype sighting in April this year, the newest exterior images showcase a darkened image of the front and a clearer rendering of the tailgate.

While the former confirms the inclusion of the Matrix I.Q. LED headlights, the latter provides substance in that it appears different in look and design than that of its twin, the Ford Ranger.

Amarok in pre-production from.

Aside from the V6 badge on the left-hand corner, Wolfsburg has revised the tailgate itself, right down to the block letter AMAROK script, while also redesigning the taillights to further differentiate the Amarok from the Ranger.

In addition, it also provided a clearer image of the interior after fleeting glimpses in December and January this year.

Contrary to previous reports, the portrait-style 10.1-inch and twelve-inch infotainment system from the Ranger have both been retained, but tweaked to feature toggle-like switches at the bottom instead of the Ford’s conventional buttons.

At the same time, Volkswagen has redesigned the Amarok’s air vents and fitted a steering wheel that bears no resemblance to that of the Ford. In keeping with its premium positioning above the Ranger, upgraded materials are also tipped to feature.

Confirmed to be longer and higher but narrower than the outgoing Amarok, the newcomer will have an increased towing capacity of up to 3 500 kg for a braked trailer and a payload of between 350 kg and 1 200 kg.

For the first time since being dropped in 2017, a single cab will be offered alongside the double cab with a choice of four trim levels so far confirmed; Life, Style, PanAmerican and Adventura.

Glimpse of the tailgate reveals a small V6 badge on the left.

Backing-up the Amarok’s move to the updated T6.2 platform that underpins the Ranger, Ranger Raptor and Everest, are two all-paw gripping systems and three engines the Blue Oval will produce at its Struandale Engine Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, following a R600-million investment last year.

As with the outgoing model, rear-wheel-drive will be standard with lower-end four-wheel-drive models making do with a conventional part-time system incorporating a low-range transfer case. A permanent all-wheel-drive setup will be offered on top-spec models.

Up front, the mentioned engines will be similar in size and turbo allocation to that of the current Volkswagen-made units.

A choice of two all-paw gripping system will be offered.

In single turbo form, the 2.0-litre Panther will produce 110kW/350Nm and 125kW/450Nm, and 155kW/500Nm in bi-turbo guise. Select markets in Europe will also be privy to the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol used in the North American Ranger, whose outputs are set to remain unchanged at 200kW/420Nm.

Once sold in the F-150 under the Powerstroke banner in the States, the flagship 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6, while outputting 184kW/600Nm in the Ranger and Everest, has been tipped to receive a power bump in order to make it powerful than the 190kW/580Nm produced by the current Amarok.

Transmissions are likely to consist of the six-speed manual and the General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic in place of the eight-speed Tiptronic.

Infotainment system has been altered from that of the Ranger, with the same applying to the air vents.

As is also known by now, an off-road focused model along the lines of the Ranger Raptor has been ruled out, with the same applying to electrification anticipated to be offered in the Ranger by way of an electrified EcoBoost mill at some stage.

While reportedly on course to remain in production at the General Pacheco plant in Argentina, core assembly will take place alongside the Ranger at Ford’s Silverton Plant outside Pretoria, as part of the Blue Oval’s record R15.8-billion investment last year.

Sales will commence in the first quarter of next year and not at the end of this year, most likely to avoid impacting on Ranger sales projected to start before the end of 2022.