Switch of roles as Citroën debuts C4 X crossover sedan

Charl Bosch

Having revived and realigned the C4 as a crossover two years ago, Citroën has put an unexpected twist on the moniker with the reveal of a sedan version called the C4 X.

The second ‘”X” model after the fastback-styled C5 X, the C4 X retains its sibling’s front facia, but drops the coupe-inspired fastback rear for a more traditional sloping sedan look seemingly taken from the Honda Crosstour sold between 2010 and 2015 in the United States.

Taking further rear styling inspiration from its recently launched sibling, the Peugeot 408, as well the Peugeot 508 in the design of the rear light clusters, the Citroën C4 X also takes after the new Subaru WRX by gaining plastic cladding on the bumpers and around the wheel arches.

All changed at the rear

Retained from the conventional C4 is the raised ride height and coloured insert at the base of the front door.

Like the C4, the Citroën C4 X rides on the adapted version of the EMP1 platform, which supports electrification as well as internal combustion engines that are offered as standard.

Dimensionally, the C4 X measures 4 600 mm in overall length, with its wheelbase rated at 2 670 mm, height at 1 525 mm and width at 1 800 mm. Compared to the C4, the C4 X is 240 mm longer overall with the rest of its dimensions being unchanged.

ALSO READ: Crossing over new Citroën C4 officially in the clear

The same applies to the 156 mm ground clearance, but not the boot, which at 510-litres with the rear seats up, represents a 130-litre improvement on that of the C4.

Inside, the overall cabin design and look is unchanged, with the same being true of the features and tech on offer.

This means the standard inclusion of a ten-inch infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, the so-called Advanced Comfort Seats and a colour Heads-Up Display.

Boot can swallow 510-litres with the rear seats in place.

On the safety front, the C4 X boasts Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, a surround-view camera system, Park Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Up front, the C4 X comes with a choice of three powerunits; the 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech turbo-petrol pushing in 74 kW and 96 kW guises, and the 1.5 Blue HDI turbodiesel rated at 96 kW.

A six-speed manual is the sole option on the former petrol with both the latter petrol and diesel coming as standard with an eight-speed automatic. Like in the C4, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Interior has been carried over from the C4

Likely to account for the majority of sales in key European market such as the UK and Germany is the ë-C4 X, which makes use of a 50-kWh electric motor that delivers 100kW/260Nm.

A unit also founded the underneath the bonnets of the Opel Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208, the setup allows for a range of 360 km and be charged from either a household socket, the provided 7.4 kW charger that takes 7.5 hours, the optional 11 kW charger that cuts waiting time to five hours, or from a 100 kW fast charger that provides a 80% charge after 30 minutes.

On sale in Europe towards the end of this year, the C4 X, like the C4, is not earmarked for South African introduction anytime soon.