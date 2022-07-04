Destination reached: Resurgent Proton prices X50 and X70 SUVs

Charl Bosch

After spending just over a month at sea, the first batch of 1,200 models from returning Malaysian automaker, Proton, arrived in the port of Durban this past week.

Going on sale in September, the line-up will initially consist of the X50 and X70 SUVs, followed at a later stage by the updated Saga small sedan.

Returning to South African soil after a 12-year hiatus, the Chinese-owned brand entered into a partnership with Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) in April for the distribution of its models, which will be sold at 25 dealerships across the country before year-end.

X50

Starting the range off, the mentioned X50 serves as the entry-level model and like its sibling, is based on a model from parent company Geely, in this case, the Binyue that debuted in China four years ago before being rebadged as a Proton.

Mounted on Geely’s B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA), which the automaker states has no links with the CMA used by the Volvo XC40, the X50 comes in a choice of four trim levels; Standard, Luxury, Executive and Premium, with the former trio utilising the lower-output 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine rated at 110kW/226Nm.

For the Premium, the T-GDI badged version of the same engine, used in the XC40, is employed with outputs of 130kW/255Nm.

The drive configuration is similar for both in the shape of traction going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. For now, no performance or fuel consumption details are known.

The first South African spec X50 departs the boat.

At the same time, only select specification details were divulged, namely 17-inch alloy wheels on the Standard and Luxury, 18-inches on the Executive and Premium, and three interior choices; black fabric on the Standard, black-and-red leatherette on the Luxury and Executive, and black leatherette on the Premium.

In total, the X50 has a six colour palette; white, silver, grey, red, blue and orange, though no official designations for the hues were divulged.

X70

At the other of the scale, the X70, which benefitted from a facelift in Malaysia last month, serves as the range’s flagship and one of the first Proton badged Geely models since the Chinese marque’s takeover seven years ago.

Based on the Geely NL platform, the facelift saw the X70 takes leave of its 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engine in favour of the X50’s T-GDI. Outputs are unchanged with the same applying to the transmission and drive wheels.

Also similar are the trim levels with the Standard riding on 17-inch alloy wheels and the interior draped in black cloth, while the Luxury and Executive are mounted on 18-inch alloys with black Nappa leather for the former and black leatherette for the latter.

First batch of Proton X50s ready to see the light after almost a month at sea.

Capping the range off, the Premium receives 19-inch alloys, as well as the same black leatherette interior as the Executive.

As for colours, the Proton X70 can be ordered from a choice of six hues; white, grey, silver, brown, light grey and red. As with the X50, the exact colour denominators will be disclosed later.

Price

X50

X50 1.5T Standard DCT – R450,000

X50 1.5T Luxury DCT – R500,000

X50 1.5T Executive DCT – R525,000

X50 1.5 T-GDI Premium DCT – R550,000

X70

X70 1.5 T-GDI Standard DCT – R519,000

X70 1.5 T-GDI Luxury DCT – R550,000

X70 1.5 T-GDI Executive DCT – R590,000

X50 1.5 T-GDI Premium DCT – R600,000

