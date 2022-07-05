Subaru stickers cladded-up new WRX

Charl Bosch

Easily one of the most highly awaited new models of the year, Subaru has confirmed price and spec details of the all-new WRX.

Debuting as potentially the last internal combustion only powered model, the WRX incorporates styling from the Viziv Performance Concept as per the marque’s Dynamic x Solid styling language, additionally with cladding on the bumpers and around the wheel arches in crossover fashion.

Based on the marque’s Global Platform, the WRX measures 4 670 mm in overall length, 75 mm longer than the previous model, with its wheelbase increasing by 25 mm to 2 675 mm.

Wider by 30 mm at 1 825 mm, but lower by 10 mm for a height of 1 465 mm, the WRX is, nonetheless, said to be more spacious than before, with boot space rated at 423-litres with the rear seats up.

In crossover fashion, Subaru has added cladding around the wheel arches and the bumpers

Its new platform contributing to a 28% improvement in torsional rigidity and 14% in front rigidity, Subaru has also fitted the WRX with upgraded brakes, a rear stabiliser bar mounted directly onto the body and a lengthened suspension stroke claimed to improve stability as well as ride comfort.

Made largely out of aluminium and riding as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels, the biggest departure from the old model comes in the shape of the interior, whose redesign comprises new materials, faux carbon fibre inlays and a restyled flat-bottom steering wheel.

ALSO READ: Cladded-up new Subaru WRX revealed with touch more grunt

For South Africa, two derivatives are offered; base and ts ES with standard equipment on both being the new 11.6-inch Starlink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a ten-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, heated front sport seats with the driver’s chair being electric, Active Torque Vectoring, keyless-entry, Auto High Beam Assist, a sunroof and push-button start.

Reserved for the ES is Subaru’s EyeSight system, consisting of a new dual-camera system, Pre-Collision Braking, Emergency Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

Interior has been entirely redesigned.

Also standard is a memory function for the driver’s seat, alloy pedals and paddle shifters, Adaptive Dampers and the SI-Drive mode selector with five settings; Normal, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

With the end in 2020 of the long-serving 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre EJ flat-four engines, motivation for the WRX comes from the turbocharged 2.4-litre FA unit used in the North American Outback and Ascent.

Powering the new BRZ and Toyota GR86 in normally aspirated form, the unit produces 202kW/350Nm delivered to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, or in the case of the ES, a new CVT dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission. No performance figures were divulged.

Price

Now available in a choice of eight colours; Ceramic White, Sapphire Blue, Ignition Red, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Solar Orange Pearl and the trademark WR Blue Pearl, the WRX is priced at R759 000 for the manual with CVT asking R859 000.

Both model’s prices include a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/75 000 km maintenance plan.