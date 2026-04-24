SA-bound all-new Subaru Outback scoops yet another accolade

Top rating underscores the Japanese brand's ongoing commitment to build safe cars.

The all-new Subaru Outback is building strong international momentum ahead of its local arrival later this year.

The Outback recently received the prestigious IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) Top Safety Pick+ rating. It underscores the Japanese manufacturer’s commitment to safety and strengthens the Outback’s appeal as a dependable SUV.

The all-new Subaru Outback was also named one of AutoTrader US’ Best New Cars of 2026. Selected from hundreds of new vehicles available to consumers, this recognition highlights the SUV’s capability, versatility and bold new design, reinforcing its position in a highly competitive segment.

Subaru Outback transformed

The seventh-generation Subaru Outback was introduced as an SUV instead of the off-road inspired station wagon it had always been. It’s bodystyle resembles the Forester with a blockier silhouette, upright side profile and a first-time D-pillar.

The cabin not only boasts a new dashboard, but also a new 12.1-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The two engines are carried over, but with a decrease in power for the naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol mill from 136kW to 132kW. Torque increases from 239Nm to 241Nm.

The 2.4-litre turbo carries over with unchanged outputs of 191kW/376Nm. The twist goes to all four wheels via Lineartronic CVT, which has been recalibrated for improved shifting and better efficiency.

The all-new Subaru Outback gets the WRX’s electric power steering system, and, where fitted, an upgraded X-Mode off-road drive selector.

Accolades boost product

“The continued global recognition for the new Outback reflects the strength of the product. And its relevance to today’s customers,” commented Nteo Nkoli, national marketing manager for Subaru Southern Africa.

“As we prepare to introduce the Outback in 2026, these accolades provide added confidence in what the latest Outback delivers in terms of capability, safety, and everyday use.”

The all-new Subaru Outback’s local launch date in expected to announced later in the year.