Futuristic, load-lugging Hyundai Staria panel van priced

Charl Bosch

Hyundai has officially completed the line-up of Staria models by announcing price and specification details of the new panel derivative.

Slotting-in below the Multicab, the replacement for the H-1 van, known as the Staria Load in other markets, will simply be called Staria panel van in South Africa and compared to the Multicab, loses the bench rear-seat, steel bulkhead partition and rear windows, while retaining the barn-style rear doors and dual opening side doors.

Barn-style rear doors replaces the H-1 panel van’s flip-up tailgate.

As with the Multicab, the panel van is modelled on the Staria Executive, but being a commercial vehicle, loses out on the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system depicted for a conventional audio with Bluetooth and USB.

It does however retain the same 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as folding electric mirrors, cruise control, electric windows, a reverse camera, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, Automatic Emergency Braking, front and rear parking sensors, a multi-function steering wheel and telescopically adjustable steering column.

The biggest difference from the H-1 though is the Staria’s improved load hauling ability and dimensions.

Stretching 5 253 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 3 273 mm, the Staria panel van is 103 mm and 73 mm longer respectively than the H-1, with its 2 000 mm height signifying a 65 mm increase and its 1 997 mm width and uptake of 77 mm.

South African models eschew the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system seen on the depicted Australian-spec model for a conventional audio, still with Bluetooth and USB.

More profoundly, the total load volume increases by a substantial 509-litres to 4 935-litres, the claimed cargo width by 125 mm to 2 500 mm and the cargo height by 96 mm to 1 436 mm.

Despite a 20 mm improvement in cargo width from 1 620 mm to 1 640 mm, loading height drops 41 mm to 573 mm with the ground clearance decreasing from 190 mm to 186 mm. No payload figure was revealed.

Claimed loading volume is 4 935-litres, 509-litres more than the H-1.

Up front, the Staria panel van’s mechanicals is unchanged from the Multicab and the bus, meaning outputs of 130kW/430Nm from the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, fed to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Priced at R599 900, R165 000 less than the Multicab, the Staria panel van’s price includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a six-year/90 000 km service plan.

