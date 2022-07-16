Futuristic, load-lugging Hyundai Staria panel van priced

Hyundai has officially completed the line-up of Staria models by announcing price and specification details of the new panel derivative.
Slotting-in below the Multicab, the replacement for the H-1 van, known as the Staria Load in other markets, will simply be called Staria panel van in South Africa and compared to the Multicab, loses the bench rear-seat, steel bulkhead partition and rear windows, while retaining the barn-style rear doors and dual opening side doors.
As with the Multicab, the panel van is modelled on the Staria Executive, but being a commercial vehicle, loses out on the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system depicted for a conventional audio with Bluetooth and USB.
It does however retain the same 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as folding electric mirrors, cruise control, electric windows, a reverse camera, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, Automatic Emergency Braking, front and rear parking sensors, a multi-function steering wheel and telescopically adjustable steering column.
ALSO READ: Space-age load lugging in the Hyundai Staria Multicab
The biggest difference from the H-1 though is the Staria’s improved load hauling ability and dimensions.
Stretching 5 253 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 3 273 mm, the Staria panel van is 103 mm and 73 mm longer respectively than the H-1, with its 2 000 mm height signifying a 65 mm increase and its 1 997 mm width and uptake of 77 mm.
More profoundly, the total load volume increases by a substantial 509-litres to 4 935-litres, the claimed cargo width by 125 mm to 2 500 mm and the cargo height by 96 mm to 1 436 mm.
Despite a 20 mm improvement in cargo width from 1 620 mm to 1 640 mm, loading height drops 41 mm to 573 mm with the ground clearance decreasing from 190 mm to 186 mm. No payload figure was revealed.
Up front, the Staria panel van’s mechanicals is unchanged from the Multicab and the bus, meaning outputs of 130kW/430Nm from the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine, fed to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Priced at R599 900, R165 000 less than the Multicab, the Staria panel van’s price includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a six-year/90 000 km service plan.