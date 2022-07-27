Motoring

Motoring

Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
2 minute read
27 Jul 2022
1:13 pm

Smash-hit Toyota GR Yaris repriced as more units arrive

Charl Bosch

Mechanically unaltered, the line-up now consist of the range-topping Rally only as the unbadged "base" model bows out completely.

Externally, the GR Yaris continues without change.

Sold-out in quick succession since being announced two years ago, Toyota has announced the securing of more stock of the GR Yaris for South Africa.

A smash-hit not only locally, but also internationally, the World Rally Championship (WRC)-developed GR Yaris retains the same power unit as before, but now comprises a single model as the unnamed base model falls away completely.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Toyota GR Yaris ‘funnerer’ than other pocket rockets

This leaves the flagship Rally as the sole derivative, whose biggest revision involves the fitting of a reverse camera and rear parking sensors.

The rest of the specification sheet continues as is with items on offer consisting of a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, dual-zone climate control, GR Sport seats trimmed in faux leather and Alcantara, red stitching, plus the following:

Toyota GR Yaris price South Africa
New colour is Emotional Red that replaces the previous Fierce Red.
  • Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights and fog lamps;
  • Heads-Up Display;
  • folding and heated electric mirrors;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • push-button start;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • keyless entry;
  • Active Noise Control;
  • Vehicle Stability Control

Also carried over is the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Torsen limited slip differential, Lane Departure Warning, Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Trace Assist, six airbags and the 18-inch BBS alloy wheels now wrapped as standard in the previously optional Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres.

Toyota GR Yaris price South Africa
Interior design has not been fettled with.

Underneath, the GR Yaris’s chassis, suspension and brakes continue without change, with the same applying to the intricate GR-Four all-wheel-drive system and drive mode selector with three settings; Normal, Sport and Track.

As mentioned, the G16E-GTS 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine also used in the GR Corolla produces an as-is 198kW/370Nm delivered to all four corners via a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota GR Yaris price South Africa
Now standard is a reverse camera as well as rear parking sensors.

Likely to be added towards the end of the year or next year is the currently being developed eight-speed automatic the GR Corolla will also be equipped with in due course.

Tipping the scales at 1 280 kg, the GR Yaris will get from 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and a reach a limited top speed of 230 km/h. Combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.6 L/100 km.

Toyota GR Yaris price South Africa
Plaque a reminder of the GR Yaris’ links with the World Rally Championship

In-line with the GR logo, the GR Yaris’ colour palette consists of four hues; Lunar Black, Glacier White, Emotional Red that replaces the previous Fierce Red, and Platinum White Pearl.

Included in the GR Yaris Rally’s R761 200 asking price is a three year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Read more on these topics