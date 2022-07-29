Honda WR-V tipped not to progress past March 2023

Charl Bosch

With its replacement due next year, Honda India will reportedly end production of no less than three models from October this year, with one being the WR-V.

Along with the Jazz, relaunched in South Africa last year as the Fit, and the previous generation City sedan known locally Ballade, the WR-V will come to an end in March after what will be more than 50 000 units sold.

According to an unnamed source with alleged knowledge of the brand’s operations, India’s Economic Times reports that the WR-V’s replacement, first mentioned in 2020, will enter production in August next year with the aim of selling of 40 000 units after twelve months.

While likely to be the production version of the SUV RS Concept shown at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show last year, little else about the newcomer is known, including its name after the initial moniker, ZR-V, became the designation for the much larger Civic-based crossover confusingly badged HR-V in North America.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the successor will continue to be positioned below the global HR-V, known as the Vezel in Japan, but potentially with an overall length exceeding India’s sub-four regulations.

ALSO READ: Honda set to reveal WR-V’s replacement next year

In what appears to be a confirmation of comments made last month by Honda’s Product Manager for South Africa Callon Locke at the unveiling of HR-V about size, the replacement will no longer be specific to India but become a global model whilst still being produced in said country.

At present, production solely takes place at Honda’s Tapukara Plant in Rajasthan following the decision last year to end assembly at the Sumaré facility in Brazil in spite of development having largely taken place in the South American country.

Underpinned by the previous generation Jazz, speculation is that the WR-V’s successor will utilise the same platform as the current Fit, but potentially with a hybrid focus instead of relying on petrol and diesel engines.

Currently, the Indian market WR-V offers the choice of either a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol or a 1.5-litre turbodiesel, the former being the sole option for the South African-model that become available last year.

In spite of Honda India declining to comment on the report, expect more details to become apparent heading into 2023. For now though, local sales of the WR-V remains unaffected.