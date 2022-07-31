Ferrari blunder hands Hungarian Grand Prix to Verstappen and Red Bull

Motorsport Correspondent

Reigning champion, Max Verstappen, scored his and Red Bull’s second back-to-back victory of the year after a tenth to first place drive in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In a race threatened from the start with rain, which eventually arrived in small trickles towards the end, the Dutchman shrugged-off not only a poor qualifying performance, but also a mid-race spin brought-on by an apparent slipping clutch to secure his 28th career Formula 1 win.

The final race before the European summer break though is unlikely to be one Ferrari will want to remember after a strategy blunder resulted in Charles Leclerc finishing sixth after what seemed to be a certain victory.

Starting from second behind first-time pole-sitter, Mercedes’ George Russell, the Monegasque initially slipped behind teammate Carlos Sainz, remaining third until lap 18 with the first round of pit-stops.

With the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who started 11th after problems in qualifying, making progress through the field, also consisting of the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and last year’s winner Esteban Ocon, as well as the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the decision to leave Leclerc out longer saw him feed back in front, but not behind an already stopped Russell.

The stops went the opposite way for seven-time’s champion Lewis Hamilton though, who returned to the track not only behind Verstappen, but both still-to-be-serviced Alpines and down in seventh position.

By lap 27, a determined Leclerc set about Russell and despite the best efforts of the 2018 Formula 2 champion, a brilliant move round the outside of turn 1 using DRS saw the Ferrari take the lead on lap 31.

With Russell dropping back and both Sainz and Verstappen on the march, Leclerc’s hopes of making-up for the disappointment of losing the French Grand Prix last week ended bizarrely on lap 40 during his second stop.

In a surprise and ultimately fatal move, the un-favoured hard compound tyre was put on in a move immediately questioned. The proof was Russell departing the pit on the same lap with the faster medium tyres.

With his visit to the pits on the previous lap, a move that saw him leapfrog Sainz, Verstappen didn’t waste any time passing a struggling Leclerc on lap 41, only to almost blow it on the next with the mentioned rotation at the second-to-last corner.

By lap 45 however, the medium-tyre shod Red Bull was past and with Leclerc continuing to drop back, Verstappen eventually took command on lap 50 after race-leader’s Hamilton second stop.

A switch to soft tyres for Leclerc on lap 55 with 15 left failed to have any impact as sixth behind Perez remained sixth at the flag.

With Verstappen clearing off, an inspired Hamilton soon displaced not only Sainz, but also his teammate Russell to lead home a Mercedes 2-3 behind the Red Bull.

Behind a frustrated Leclerc came Norris, Alonso, Ocon and the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel, who on Wednesday confirmed his retirement from the sport at the end of the year.

The four-time champion’s teammate, Lance Stroll, crossed the line eleventh ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu and the Haas of Mick Schumacher.

Having been in the top ten for the first half of the race, Ricciardo crossed the line 15th after picking-up a five second penalty for colliding with Stroll on lap 48.

Taking 16th after a collision at the start that required dangling pieces of the front wing endplate to be removed was the second Haas of Kevin Magnussen, followed by Williams’ Alex Albon, whose tangle with Vettel on the opening lap caused a virtual safety car that lasted less than a lap as marshals proceeded to remove debris from turn two.

Albon’s Williams teammate, Nicholas Latifi, finished 18th ahead of the second AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda, whose spin at the turn 12 chicane on lap 28 brought out the yellow flags with no otherwise ill effects.

The sole retirement was Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas who pulled off the track with two laps to go with a suspected engine failure.

Despite yet another virtual safety car being declared, station had largely taken across the field with no position changing battles taking place.

With his victory, Verstappen now leads Leclerc by a mammoth 80 points with Perez holding station in third ahead of Russell, who jumps above Sainz, but still ahead of Hamilton, Norris, Ocon, Bottas and Alonso.

As mentioned, the championship now breaks for just over two weeks before retuning with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on 28 August.