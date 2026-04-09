Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Longwe Twala has faced allegations linking him to the killing.

Longwe Twala, son of prominent music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, has allegedly urged the mother of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, Senzo Meyiwa, to pursue alternative avenues in her search for justice.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus home of singer Kelly Khumalo on 26 October 2014.

Twala was among those present at the house on the night of the incident and has since faced allegations linking him to the killing.

Five accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – are currently on trial at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the murder.

It was previously suggested by the defence that Twala shot Meyiwa with a .38 Special revolver and also sustained a gunshot wound to his foot.

The defence argued that he later sought treatment for a septic injury.

However, video footage captured a day after Meyiwa’s killing allegedly showed Twala walking with no visible limp.

Questions over confession recording

A purported letter by Twala has placed significant focus on an audio recording linked to accused Bongani Ntanzi, whose alleged confession has become a key point of contention in the trial.

Ntanzi made two confession statements, including one recorded in June 2020 before Magistrate Vivian Cronje, in the presence of his legal representative and an interpreter.

The session lasted approximately three hours, and Cronje indicated that Ntanzi claimed he had not been coerced or assaulted into making the statement.

However, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ruled, in October 2023, that the audio recording was inadmissible, citing that it had been obtained without Ntanzi’s consent and would infringe on his constitutional rights.

Twala calls for outside intervention

In the letter – whose authenticity has not been verified – Twala reportedly urged Meyiwa’s mother, Ntombifuthi, to seek assistance from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

He believes that the excluded recording could shed light on the “real truth” behind the killing.

Twala also argued that although Mokgoatlheng’s ruling followed the legal procedures, the outcome was a “suppression of evidence that could change everything”.

He expressed frustration over “false narratives” implicating both him and his father, despite his father not being at the scene of the crime.

“People may accuse me – I will face that. But to label my father as someone who conspired in your son’s death is irresponsible and unjust.

“When my father came to your home, it was because he believed that both of you could stand together in pursuit of one thing: the truth – not to protect me, but to honour justice.”

Longwe Twala appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 9 December 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

While he acknowledged that he is a “former drug addict”, Twala insisted that he is not a “murderer”.

“Your son was a role model to me and many South Africans. He did not deserve to die the way he did.

“The only responsibility I take is for my reckless escape when I pushed one of the intruders.

“I believe that if I had not done that, perhaps things might have turned out differently. For that, I take full accountability.”

Twala encouraged Meyiwa’s mother to stand firm “for the truth, and for your son”.

Meyiwa family rejects letter

The Meyiwa family has distanced itself from the letter, saying they have not received any such communication.

“The family has never received the letter. We only heard the information from the media,” the late goalkeeper’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, told The Citizen on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Sifiso also claimed there was no need to listen to the recording, maintaining that Ntanzi had been assaulted and forced into signing a prepared affidavit.

“We know Ntanzi has nothing to do with this case; he has never made a confession.”

He added that the family supports calls for the matter to be referred to the Madlanga commission, citing dissatisfaction with how the trial is unfolding.

“We want people to be called to the Madlanga commission because of what they are doing in court.

“A lot has been done in this case, things that have never been done in court cases. There are a lot of illegal things that have taken place,” Sifiso said.

Efforts to reach Longwe Twala and his father for comment were unsuccessful; the article will be updated once they respond.